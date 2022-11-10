“There will be a triple epidemic, a ‘hellish trio’: flu, covid and respiratory syncytial virus”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to beraking latest news Salute, taking stock of the 2022-23 flu season.

“The first cases of flu have arrived, even heavy ones. I think they will continue to grow and this year” the flu season “will certainly be more incisive than we have seen in the past because the masks had limited it. Let’s pay attention and my advice. is to get vaccinated. As the American colleagues have said there will be a triple epidemic, but I call it the ‘infernal trio’, namely the flu, Sars-CoV-2 and the respiratory syncytial virus, which I fear will do damage. All this tells us that Covid has become less important and we are returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. “

“I can share with the Undersecretary of Health” Marcello Gemmato “that today it is not necessary to propose the fourth dose to those who have had three or have had the disease and are under 65 and have no comorbidities, but to say that they have no sense is too much and it is a tranchant vision. The dose of booster must be done by the elderly and the frail, all the others will decide whether to do it or not “, adds Bassetti, commenting on the statements of Undersecretary Gemmato, who had argued that the” fourth dose to whom it is not at risk it makes no sense “.