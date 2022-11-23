From 28 November, call 0521.1794093. The administrations are ensured free of charge in the Community Pediatricians of the four health districts

Reservations will open on 28 November for healthy children aged between 6 months and 6 years to receive a free flu vaccination. A novelty of the 2022-2023 vaccination campaign introduced by the Ministry of Health, which also offers healthy children the possibility of immunizing themselves against the flu.

To access the service, an appointment is required. Parents of children can do so from 28 November by calling 0521.1794093, active Monday to Friday from 8 to 17 and Saturday from 8 to 12. A prescription from the pediatrician of free choice is not required. The administration is ensured by the Community Pediatrics services of the Local Health Authority, present in the 4 districts.

In the meantime, the flu vaccinations of children and young people up to the age of 14 with pathologies continue, which began in October. Please note that for them too, a reservation is required at the number indicated above and a request from the pediatrician of your choice (or the family doctor), who must report the pathology of the child to be vaccinated. For the Valli Taro and Ceno District, parents receive a letter of invitation to vaccinate their child from the Community Pediatrics service.

Vaccination is the safest and most effective means of preventing influenza. An opportunity to protect your own health and that of those around us.