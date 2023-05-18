Home » Influenza & C. Never as strong as this year: almost 14 million patients, more than double last year and 72% more than the last pre-Covid season. The previous record of the 2017-2018 season has also been largely surpassed
Health

by admin
The flu virus and other respiratory viral forms set a record number of cases this year, surpassing the previous record of almost 8.7 million patients in the 2017-2018 season. The most affected are children with incidences exceeding 50 cases per thousand in the 0-4 age range and 28% in the 5-14 age range.

Influenza and flu-like illnesses have hit hard this year. In all, according to the latest Influnet report updated on May 5 (then the monitoring ended) we had almost 14 million cases (exactly 13,963,000) more than double those reported in the previous season which had recorded a total of 6,538 .900 cases estimated.

Basically, compared to last year we had almost 7.5 million more sick people, a number destined to rise again (but we are not counting it since the monitoring of the ISS has concluded as we said) considering that on 5 May the average incidence it was still at 3.46 cases per thousand assisted, almost one point more than that recorded in the same period of the previous season.

This year’s figure is even higher than the 7,595,000 cases recorded in the last season that began before Covid (2019-2020) and the one even earlier when the pandemic was an unknown object, let’s talk about the 2018-2019 season which made eventually registering just over 8 million cases.

And even higher than that of the 2017-2018 season, with almost 8.7 million cases, a record year for the flu to date, largely surpassed by the season that has just ended.

There is therefore no doubt that this year influenza and respiratory viruses in general have hit exceptionally well with an increase in incidence to record levels, reaching a range of over 50 cases per thousand assisted in the 0-4 age group and over 28% in that 5-14 years, the most affected ever.

18 maggio 2023
