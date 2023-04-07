ansa

Record flu this year, not only in the number of cases registered by the ISS, which are now over 13 million, but also in the duration. Started several weeks in advance, it is still galloping at the rate of 300,000 infections per week and will remain with us for at least the entire month of April. In this “extraordinary and violent” season of ailments, it is not only flu-like syndromes that weigh but, according to family doctors, also Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses: a mix that has led to “a significant impact, both in terms of infections and hospitalizations”.