Home Health Influenza, family doctors: “Longest and most violent season, it will continue in April”
The flu isn’t over. The 2022-2023 season is defined by infectious disease specialists and family doctors as “violent and extraordinary”, with “cases expected until the end of April, especially among children and young people”. It was “for 23 years” that “there has not been a particularly violent season of ailments like the current one”, note the experts of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) and Simg (Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care) .

