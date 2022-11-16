“The flu came with 5 times more cases than pre-Covid times”. The picture is drawn by Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), guest at ‘Porta a porta’ on Rai 1. “The data from the Influnet bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health shows us this” he says . “In particular – he adds – the young population and children, who have not been infected for 2 years thanks to the use of masks at school, are ‘virgins’ in terms of immunity and more susceptible to the flu virus”.
