Home Health Influenza, family doctors: “Many more cases than pre-Covid”
Health

Influenza, family doctors: “Many more cases than pre-Covid”

by admin
Influenza, family doctors: “Many more cases than pre-Covid”

“The flu came with 5 times more cases than pre-Covid times”. The picture is drawn by Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), guest at ‘Porta a porta’ on Rai 1. “The data from the Influnet bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health shows us this” he says . “In particular – he adds – the young population and children, who have not been infected for 2 years thanks to the use of masks at school, are ‘virgins’ in terms of immunity and more susceptible to the flu virus”.

See also  "Little Tina's Wonderlands" Announces Story Promotional Video Creative Director Matt Cox Shares Development Opportunities "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands"

You may also like

“Not even in the clinic they give me...

Fireplaces and stoves: a major danger to human...

Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: “Shortness in many...

why it is important and the foods in...

Basalioma, what it is and how to cure...

Covid, Schillaci: “Normal life for asymptomatics after 4-5...

From the artificial pancreas to AI, surgery is...

The vision of the Right of health

Day against pancreatic cancer, here’s when to intervene

All the recommended exercises to broaden the shoulders,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy