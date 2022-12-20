“Seasonal influenza, called ‘Australian’, is the second most common virus in December 2022 after SARS-CoV-2. The most common influenza viruses are type A. At week 50, the seasonal peak was probably reachedwith higher numbers than in the last 14 seasonal flu epidemics and a few weeks earlier than in other years”. CricketsPresident SIMG (Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care), explaining that from the analysis of the “historical series of the last 14 years, it can in fact be seen that the peak was generally reached in the 52nd week of the starting year (end of December) or, more often, between the fifth and seventh week of the following year (between late January and early February)”. “It’s not just the flu and COVID-19, but numerous other viruses are circulating and cause symptoms similar to flu, even if often with different characteristics – adds Cricelli – In particular, the available data (ISS source) detect 157 viral strains (12%) attributable to the Respiratory Syncytial V virus; 42 (3.2%) Rhinoviruses; 12 human coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2; 12 Parainfluenza viruses; 7 Adenoviruses; 2 Bocaviruses; 1 Metapneumovirus. All of these viruses are often mistaken for flu and give the false impression of a lack of protection in vaccinated subjects. It can also happen to be hit in successive moments by several viruses: in this case it is not a question of a return of the flu, but precisely of different diseases “.

Common symptoms and suitable remedies – “The symptoms that allow us to diagnose the ‘flu or flu-like’ forms are given (ECDC, 2008) by the sudden and rapid onset of at least one of the general symptoms such as fever or low-grade fever, malaise/exhaustion, headache, body aches, and at least one of the following respiratory symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath – highlights Ignatius Grattagliano, SIMG Puglia coordinator – All viruses in circulation (except for complications) have similar treatments, i.e. aimed exclusively at controlling the symptoms, if necessary. There are also antiviral drugs for the flu, but their use is marginal and only rarely indicated. The vast majority of people infected with respiratory viruses simply have to stay in bed and rest for 5-7 days using antipyretics and medicines for coughs, colds or other respiratory and muscle symptoms. Fever then produces dehydration, which must be compensated with fluids and with a light and nutritious diet. The administration of antibiotics should be absolutely avoided, unless prescribed by the doctor in the event of complications in those at greater risk”.

“Although we are at the flu peak, it is still advisable, albeit belatedly, to get vaccinatedas well as maintaining good standards aimed at limiting infections – he adds Alexander RossiHead of SIMG Acute Pathologies – It is therefore advisable to follow the indications already promoted in a decalogue by our scientific society (https://www.simg.it/consigli-against-la-diffusione-delle-virosi-natalizie/): in addition to carry out the vaccines against COVID-19 and flu and related boosters, it is recommended to use the mask in closed and crowded places, allow for air exchange during meetings and meals, avoid contact in the event of acute respiratory illness, carry out a test for COVID in case of suspicious symptoms, disinfect your hands frequently, prefer open spaces for any meetings, limit physical contacts, multiply the precautions in the face of elderly or frail people “.