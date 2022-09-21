news-txt”>

The first cases of “Australian” flu virus infection identified at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. These are 16 children who have come to the hospital emergency room from the end of June to today due to problems with the respiratory system. The confirmation comes from the researchers of the Microbiologist and Diagnostic Department of Immunology of the hospital, who have analyzed the molecular profile (characterization) of the pathogens contracted by small patients. In all cases, the H3N2 virus, one of the main culprits of the so-called “Australian” flu, was traced.

“The wave of infections, which started about 6 months in advance from the southern hemisphere, including Australia, promises to be intense also in Italy, already reached by the virus since the beginning of the summer”, says prof. Carlo Federico Perno, head of Microbiologist and Immunology Diagnostics of the Infant Jesus. The first case of the Infant Jesus was identified at the end of June.

Influenza from the H3N2 virus, explains the pediatric hospital in a note, “manifests itself with the typical symptoms of seasonal illness: fatigue, pain in bones and muscles, fever and problems with the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems”. However, “in subjects at risk and in the case of comorbidities, the disease can have more serious effects”, underlines prof. Alberto Villani, Director of the Department of Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics of the Child Jesus.

From 1 October in Italy will start the administration of the updated vaccine which also provides coverage for the H3N2 strain. Villani’s advice is therefore to “vaccinate all children, especially frail children, from 6 months of age against the flu”.

The flu season could, however, overlap with a new wave of Covid infections. “The dual vaccination, anti-flu and anti-Covid, is particularly important and indicated for all the most fragile sections of the population”, underlines Villani.