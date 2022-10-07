They can contact their general practitioner. From 18 October the categories for which it is free will be able to book it in pharmacies or on the regional portal

MANTUA. From today, Lombard citizens over 60 will be able to contact their general practitioner as a priority for the administration of the flu vaccine. Individuals at risk for pathology may request it not only from their doctor but also from the specialist centers of reference.

For the next flu season – informs the Lombardy Region – up to 2.7 million doses are available for the entire Lombardy region. Starting from October 18, all citizens for whom flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge will also be able to book an appointment for the vaccine at an ASST or a pharmacy through the regional flu vaccine booking platform. lombardia.it.

The categories for which influenza vaccination is actively recommended and offered free of charge are, among others, citizens aged 60 and over, those suffering from diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza, pregnant women and in the post-partum period, children aged between 6 months and 14 years (born from 2008 to 2022). And again, doctors and caregivers exposed to the risk of transmitting the flu to people at high risk of flu complications. Influenza vaccines can be co-administered in the same session or at any time distance, with all other vaccines, including those against Covid. 29 vaccination centers and 6,000 doctors and pediatricians and 650 pharmacies have joined the vaccination campaign. “The flu vaccine – said the vice president and councilor for welfare, Letizia Moratti – is an increasingly strategic ally and we recommend it in particular to those at risk”.