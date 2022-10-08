Home Health INFLUENZA Heat and no more masks: the people from Lodi “in bed”
INFLUENZA Heat and no more masks: the people from Lodi "in bed"

INFLUENZA Heat and no more masks: the people from Lodi "in bed"

INFLUENZA Heat and no more masks: the people from Lodi

Via the masks and spacings and, thanks to the sudden changes in temperature, many Lodi, in these hours, find themselves in bed. To utter a cry of alarm, urging people to always swab and repeat it, even if it is initially negative, when symptoms persist, is the president of the order of doctors Massimo Vajani.

“This is not a real flu, which has not yet arrived, but a flu-like form – explains Dr. Vajani -, we have many people with coughs, colds, upper respiratory tract forms: no pneumonia, but many forms of cooling. The causes include sudden changes in temperature: it goes from 13 degrees in the morning to 24 in the afternoon. I have not yet seen influences, instead the cases of Covid are increasing, we have at least 2 a day to be included on the portal. Then we have to convince the patients to take the exams ». The situations that arise are different.

