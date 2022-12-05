Home Health Influenza in Rome, pediatricians: «It spreads quickly among children, difficult to distinguish it from Covid»
Health

Influenza in Rome, pediatricians: «It spreads quickly among children, difficult to distinguish it from Covid»

by admin
Influenza in Rome, pediatricians: «It spreads quickly among children, difficult to distinguish it from Covid»

In the last week the incidence of influenza in the range 0-4 years has increased by 25%. It’s at Roma accesses have doubled Emergency room, although the peak is yet to come. But above all, today tells the Roman edition of Republic, families storm the numbers of pediatricians. And, as a source reveals National Health Servicethere are those who are covered with insults on Whatsapp or pilloried on social networks. In the Lazio the incidence is in total a 7.98 patients per thousandbut it’s already a 26,5 in the band 0-4 years ea 15,1 in that 5-14. The peak is expected for the first months of 2023. Teresa Rongaiprovincial secretary of the Italian federation of pediatric doctors of Rome, explains in an interview that the disease is spreading rapidly among children: «After Covid, everyone is a bit more fragile and anxious. In the past the high fever from the flu didn’t feel like a terrible thing. Children must be examined, the flu virus can lead to complications, but the remedies are always the same. You can not be alarmed on the first day. It is enough to hear from the pediatrician and follow the instructions that are given».

Symptoms and disease

According to the pediatrician, it is currently difficult to determine whether it is Covid or the flu when faced with certain symptoms: «Also for this reason, mothers and fathers must understand that we cannot always give them an immediate answer. They must trust their pediatrician, who knows how to prioritize interventions, establishing who must be visited first. They must understand that they are professionals who always look out for the child’s interests». Finally, on vaccinations: «Unfortunately this year, despite our advice, too many families have been a bit reluctant. When the vaccination then it’s hard and in some cases those who don’t have that coverage can have serious complications. Abroad there are no paediatricians to visit children and one is forced to go directly to the hospitalas they well know of the families I assist and who live in Roma but they work in other countries, here is this luck and I invite parents to rest assured».

See also  Oppo Band is almost free: it's time to train

Read on about Open

Read also:

You may also like

To control eating disorders you need to study...

Cesarean delivery weakens the immune system

Sport and lifestyle revolutionize mental health: the latest...

Shingles increases the risk of heart attack and...

desperate situation also in Sardinia

Obesity, with the app the patient is never...

available on all mobile phones with many indications...

Alzheimer’s, early diagnosis in the future by a...

What is the Solid Core Workout, the current...

Influenza, how to protect yourself and what are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy