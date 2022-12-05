In the last week the incidence of influenza in the range 0-4 years has increased by 25%. It’s at Roma accesses have doubled Emergency room, although the peak is yet to come. But above all, today tells the Roman edition of Republic, families storm the numbers of pediatricians. And, as a source reveals National Health Servicethere are those who are covered with insults on Whatsapp or pilloried on social networks. In the Lazio the incidence is in total a 7.98 patients per thousandbut it’s already a 26,5 in the band 0-4 years ea 15,1 in that 5-14. The peak is expected for the first months of 2023. Teresa Rongaiprovincial secretary of the Italian federation of pediatric doctors of Rome, explains in an interview that the disease is spreading rapidly among children: «After Covid, everyone is a bit more fragile and anxious. In the past the high fever from the flu didn’t feel like a terrible thing. Children must be examined, the flu virus can lead to complications, but the remedies are always the same. You can not be alarmed on the first day. It is enough to hear from the pediatrician and follow the instructions that are given».

According to the pediatrician, it is currently difficult to determine whether it is Covid or the flu when faced with certain symptoms: «Also for this reason, mothers and fathers must understand that we cannot always give them an immediate answer. They must trust their pediatrician, who knows how to prioritize interventions, establishing who must be visited first. They must understand that they are professionals who always look out for the child’s interests». Finally, on vaccinations: «Unfortunately this year, despite our advice, too many families have been a bit reluctant. When the vaccination then it’s hard and in some cases those who don’t have that coverage can have serious complications. Abroad there are no paediatricians to visit children and one is forced to go directly to the hospitalas they well know of the families I assist and who live in Roma but they work in other countries, here is this luck and I invite parents to rest assured».

