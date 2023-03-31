news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – “The flu season is not over yet, but we can already say that this year both the peak and the overall number of cases are the highest since the InfluNet surveillance network, set up in 2000”. Antonino Bella, scientific director of the Integrated Surveillance system of influenza (InfluNet) of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), says this to ANSA.



The season has been peculiar in many ways.



“Unlike other years, where the peak number of cases is usually reached in late January, the peak this year was early, before Christmas, between the 49th and 50th week of the year. It also reached rates very high – adds Bella – This characteristic in some respects makes the current season similar to that of 2009-2010, the year of the ‘swine’ pandemic, when a very intense peak was recorded around November”.



Another feature of this flu season was the very high number of overall cases: over 12 million to date. A very slow descent of the curve contributes to this phenomenon. “We are still observing it – observes Bella – Compared to other seasons in which, after the peak, there is generally a sudden drop in cases, this year the curve is going down very slowly, with real periods of stasis “.



The phenomenon, according to the expert, could be linked to the particular situation that has arisen with the pandemic. “For two years there was no circulation of influenza viruses: a large portion of the population was therefore susceptible to infection.



There was also a part of the population – very young children – who had never known these viruses: surely they too contributed significantly to the spread of the infections”, concludes Bella. (ANSA).

