Decimated classes, between kindergartens and elementary schools. Absences in the workplace. Runny noses, fever rising; in more serious cases, even respiratory problems. The cold has arrived and the viruses have unleashed, especially among the little ones. The confirmation is also in the latest bulletin of “InfluNews”, the epidemiological surveillance network of the Region: in the last week monitored (14-20 November),



the curve of the incidence of flu, flu-like and respiratory syndromes has entered the “high intensity” range, rising and definitely above average:



practically it is already at the level that is usually reached at the end of January, that is when the seasonal peak arrives.