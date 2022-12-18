Vaccination and use of the mask are the two lessons that Minister Orazio Schillaci hopes Italians have learned to face this Christmas 2022 in the best way. “It is the time for responsibility – said the Minister of Health to Sunday In – this is what Covid has taught us, we have learned many tricks, we must not forget them, we need responsibility towards the weakest people ». In fact, during the holidays, like every year, travel, exchanges, meetings will increase and with the seasonal flu numbers continuing to grow, the risk is that the infections will also increase excessively. The minister recalled how in the last two years, as a result of the use of masks and the restrictions imposed to stem the coronavirus, seasonal flu had not had high numbers. This year, however, it has returned to frighten, with a “very significant incidence even with a seasonal advance compared to what happened in the past”, explained Schillaci, who underlined how the “most important tool against the flu is the vaccination, especially for the elderly and the frail, I am thinking of heart patients, those with lung or oncological problems and the immunosuppressed”. For this reason, the minister suggests under certain conditions to «always bring the mask if you have a slight symptomatology when you go to visit relatives ».

The double vaccination

Schillaci then recalled that the ministry has launched a campaign for both the fourth dose of the Covid vaccination and the flu vaccination: «The two vaccinations are compatible and they can also be done together on the same day». The minister then thanked the family doctors, who are “irreplaceable aids”, and invited us to be wary of do-it-yourself remedies to treat symptoms and flu. “Doctors are the ones who know the patient best and can guide patients more than others towards the right choices,” he added. The minister then expressed the desire to value the work they have done during the pandemic and in this emergency phase due to the increase in flu infections. “Not only from an economic point of view – he specified – but also by making the NHS more attractive, which for years has been one of the best in the world“.

Read on about Open

Read also: