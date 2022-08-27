Vaccine universal against the‘influenza successfully tested on animals. A protective result against several variants of virus flu, both influenza A and influenza B. The study was conducted at Georgia State University and published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Influenza viruses tend to mutate rapidly, so much so that every season the vaccine is updated based on an estimate of the new circulating strains. To make a universal vaccine, ie valid on different strains, it is necessary to use a viral protein portion equal in all strains as the «active ingredient» (antigen). Experts worked on a vaccine based on conserved portions of viral proteins known to activate the immune system – protein domains that occur the same in all major influenza strains.

Researchers tested the vaccine on mice demonstrating its protective efficacy against seasonal variants of influenza A and potentially pandemic virus variants (H1N1, H5N1, H3N2, H9N2 and H7N9) and again against influenza B variants ( Yamagata and Victoria). ‘We have developed a single universal vaccine that induces immunity against conserved domains of viral proteins; we have demonstrated its efficacy against various influenza A and B viruses in both young and old mice ”- explained Sang-Moo Kang, coordinator of the work.

The study supports a new strategy to create a universal influenza vaccine, a single construct based on several viral protein fragments, which has the ability to produce immunity and offer broad-spectrum protection against severe disease and death. The next step will be to test the vaccine on ferrets that have a respiratory system more similar to ours, the authors concluded.

