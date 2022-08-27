Home Health Influenza, new universal vaccine successfully tested. “Defends against all variants”
Health

Influenza, new universal vaccine successfully tested. “Defends against all variants”

by admin
Influenza, new universal vaccine successfully tested. “Defends against all variants”

Vaccine universal against the‘influenza successfully tested on animals. A protective result against several variants of virus flu, both influenza A and influenza B. The study was conducted at Georgia State University and published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Omicron, here are the 9 symptoms that affect the vaccinated: the Norwegian study

Influenza viruses tend to mutate rapidly, so much so that every season the vaccine is updated based on an estimate of the new circulating strains. To make a universal vaccine, ie valid on different strains, it is necessary to use a viral protein portion equal in all strains as the «active ingredient» (antigen). Experts worked on a vaccine based on conserved portions of viral proteins known to activate the immune system – protein domains that occur the same in all major influenza strains.

Positive for monkeypox, Covid and HIV at the same time: the first case of coinfection is Italian

Researchers tested the vaccine on mice demonstrating its protective efficacy against seasonal variants of influenza A and potentially pandemic virus variants (H1N1, H5N1, H3N2, H9N2 and H7N9) and again against influenza B variants ( Yamagata and Victoria). ‘We have developed a single universal vaccine that induces immunity against conserved domains of viral proteins; we have demonstrated its efficacy against various influenza A and B viruses in both young and old mice ”- explained Sang-Moo Kang, coordinator of the work.

There is no nurse, no more vaccines. Problems for children starting school

The study supports a new strategy to create a universal influenza vaccine, a single construct based on several viral protein fragments, which has the ability to produce immunity and offer broad-spectrum protection against severe disease and death. The next step will be to test the vaccine on ferrets that have a respiratory system more similar to ours, the authors concluded.

See also  on MoltoSalute the secrets of longevity

West Nile, “Beware of mosquitoes and standing water in saucers: here are 5 precautions to take at home”

Last updated: Friday 26 August 2022, 10:12

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Samsung emphasizes Exynos processor business reorganization, does not...

Samsung is rumored to test the new Tensor...

Alzheimer’s can be discovered years in advance

Seven months later, Dark Souls 3’s servers are...

Exercise, 5 main myths to dispel according to...

GOG “Dex” is free for a limited time,...

【EP New Arrivals】ePrice is giving you a Mid-Autumn...

Covid. Gimbe: “Infections on the rise in the...

Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What...

Extremely itchy? The bite is not from mosquitoes:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy