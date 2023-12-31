Influenza, over a million in bed. «Kisses yes, but isolate yourself if you are sick»- breaking latest news

Rising Cases of Flu and Bronchiolitis Overwhelm Italian Healthcare System

Italy is currently facing a significant health crisis as the flu and bronchiolitis continue to spread throughout the country, overwhelming the healthcare system and pushing thousands of patients into emergency rooms. According to data from the RespiVirNet surveillance system managed by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, around 18 Italians out of 1,000 are currently suffering from respiratory syndromes.

The survey, which covers the week up to December 24th, has shown a significant rise in the number of cases, surpassing levels observed in previous years during the same period. In addition to the flu, cases of bronchiolitis, particularly among infants, are on the rise, with over 1 million thirteen thousand people infected in the last 7 days. The highest incidence was observed in children up to 4 years old and those in the 5-14 age range.

With doctors’ offices closed and a longer string of holidays than usual, the influx of patients with these respiratory illnesses has stressed the entire healthcare system, leading to a 40% increase in emergency room requests from December 23rd to 26th. Many of these interventions were related to respiratory pathologies, creating additional strain on the already overwhelmed system.

In addition to the influx of patients, the spike in respiratory syndromes is also being attributed to the transmission of viruses and bacteria through close contact, such as kisses and hugs. Dr. Marco Falconi, director of the infectious diseases center at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, recommends limiting close contact with vulnerable individuals and following similar precautions to those taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Falconi also emphasizes the importance of differentiating between flu and other respiratory illnesses, as the treatment for the flu is generally similar to that for Covid-19. However, if symptoms persist and worsen, a bacterial complication could be hypothesized, in which case antibiotics may be necessary.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign in Italy continues to face challenges, with low membership rates and a shortage of the Novavax protein vaccine in some regions. This, despite the fact that 1.5 million doses were delivered to Italy at the end of November.

Amidst these challenges, health officials are urging the public to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms indicative of complications.

As Italy navigates through this health crisis, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves and others from these respiratory illnesses.

