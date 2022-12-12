ABRUZZO – Ours is among the seven Italian regions where the alert threshold for influenza has been exceeded. The Marches, Umbria, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Lombardy and Piedmont share this unpleasant result with our region.

According to the monitoring of Influnet and the Higher Institute of Health, there are 3.5 million Italians affected by the flu.

According to the ISS, the high intensity threshold was therefore exceeded, with children among the most affected.