PESARO – Over-the-counter medicines are being sought: from anti-flu and anti-inflammatories to mucolytic syrups. It sharpened after the New Year’s the problem of the shortage of medicines in pharmacies due to the exponential increase in cases of influenzaespecially the Australian.



Viale della Vittoria medical guard jammed with phone calls and waiting patients. The doctors on duty report the difficulty of the guard doctors, still reduced to the bone and with accesses even tripled in the only open office in the Pesaro area. In the last few days, at the end of the shift, we even came close to 200 patient-users between direct accesses, home visits and telephone consultancy, and all concentrated in a single open office. The peak of accesses to the medical guard reflects that of the requests in the pharmacy where the shortage of over-the-counter medicines and some brands of antibiotics, some businesses make up for with galenic preparations produced in their own laboratories.

From one pharmacy to another in the city, the flow is continuous. Above all, medicines are being asked to counteract the symptoms of seasonal flu and Covid. Above all, pharmacists complain of a generalized shortage of drugs such as Clenil or Fluibron in aerosol packs for children. «For days there has been a shortage of the range of anti-inflammatories, which use the active principle of Ibuprofen and therefore analgesics, anti-inflammatories and antipyretics – confirm Rossini of via Recanati in Tombaccia – on cough syrups we have managed to recover some packs, while we are in trouble on all the aerosol preparations that we do not have. On average, we are selling over four packs of flu medicines in one day. In particular, for syrups and preparations for aerosols, we will have to wait for the reopening of the supplier companies, between 10-12 January to satisfy the growing demand”.

More generally, all pharmacies are under a bit of stress, confirms Marco Meconi, vice president of Federfarma Marche, and it is a “chronic” problem. “Not only are all those medicines for pediatric use in short supply – he specifies – but also simple balsamic tablets and medicines as well as anti-inflammatory sprays for the upper respiratory tract”. Not so at Mari in via Fratelli Rossell. The owner doctor Samuele Paolini explains: «We are however the only pharmacy in the city to have over 100 packs of some of the most requested anti-inflammatories available, and from Friday of the coming week there will be new deliveries».

In the meantime, the snapshot photographed from the headquarters of the medical guard in viale della Vittoria is eloquent: “There are well over 100 accesses and even close to 200 in an outpatient day in the only open station, – between direct accesses and home visits, but in recent weeks with the flu boom and Covid, the job has more than doubled. Suffice it to say that in a single time slot yesterday morning around 11 more than 20 users were waiting to be visited, let’s imagine these numbers for the whole day and almost every day».

It remains almost impossible to answer everyone, but we try not to leave any patients uncovered, especially the elderly and children. From Pesaro, answers must also be given for users of Montecchio, Morciola, Cappone, Osteria Nuova, Montelabbate, Tavullia, Gradara, Gabicce.