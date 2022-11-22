Home Health Influenza, peak of infections by Christmas. Scotti (Fimmg): “Masks are still needed”
Influenza, peak of infections by Christmas. Scotti (Fimmg): "Masks are still needed"

Influenza, peak of infections by Christmas. Scotti (Fimmg): “Masks are still needed”

Influenza peaks in less than a month. «Looking at the flu epidemic curve, in these first few weeks, starting from the start of the sprint with cases 5 times higher than those recorded in the pre-Covid seasons, it is likely that this year we will have an early peak, around the holidays of Christmas, while usually the highest point of infections does not occur before the end of the year ».

Flu peaks by Christmas, Silvestro Scotti (Fimmg): “Masks are still needed”

The prediction was made by the secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, who invites us to use the precautions we have come to know with Covid. «The mask is still needed, as well as hand washing, caution in public places. They are the main safeguards against infection» says the secretary.

“This year, then»he reiterates «the flu peak could arrive together with Christmas or just before ». To prepare for the Christmas holidays and “save” them, “it is advisable that in this phase we pay particular attention to the hygienic-sanitary standards that we have respected in recent years”.

