Liguria. They were over 200 accesses to Flu Points and to the Ligurian district outpatient clinics over the Christmas weekend. This is certified by the data of the ASL which, with the Liguria Region, Alisa and together with general practitioners, have put in place an extraordinary ‘flu plan’ for the holidays.

“The combination of flu points and outpatient clinics with general practitioners open on holidays has now allowed the reduction of flows to the emergency room, a drop already recorded before Christmas – declares the councilor for health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola – therefore the system put in place by the Region at first analysis seems to have given an important contribution. It is clear that we need to continue on this path in a particularly dedicated period for infections linked to viruses not only seasonal, such as the flu, but also Covid, always reminding patients how important it is to go to the emergency room only for serious pathologies. Those suffering from pathologies of medium or low complexity find in the clinics an important response to their health needs, moreover at no cost”.

An indirect confirmation of the effectiveness of the Flu Points also comes from those who coordinate the activity of the 118 Liguria Emergency at the regional level. “The proposal of the flu points seems to have been appreciated by the citizens – underlines the director of 118 Liguria Paolo Frisoni -. This is highlighted by the comparison of the data referring to average accesses with ambulances in the Emergency Departments of the area: in these days we have barely reached 190 accesses per day, while, on average, we reached 220/230 in this period admissions per day. Tomorrow, December 27, should be rather indicative of the period: citizens go back to work, we return to routine and this could raise the numbers, which could be influenced by the flu that is circulating and which could have been helped by conviviality of the holidays”.

On the front of contagion since a few weeks the flu has definitely taken over the Covid-19, but the curve seems to have reached its peak. “The epidemiological picture is characterized by a plateau phase with regard to flu syndromes – underlines the general manager of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi -. Currently 40% of these are characterized by the flu virus, 10% by Covid, the remainder are other viruses or respiratory bacteria. As far as Covid is concerned, the curve is deflecting: it means that we are witnessing a decreasing circulation. We can see it both from the incidence data and from that referring to the daily average of new positives admitted to our hospitals. Basically we started from about 70 new positives a day in the hospital at the beginning of December, we dropped below 50 this week. It is clear that the strong pressure characterized above all by the flu virus can put medium intensity wards in difficulty these days. A recommendation to reiterate, after what was said before Christmas by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, still applies for the next few days: it is right to regain possession of the sociability linked to the holiday season, but – Ansaldi underlines – in the presence of respiratory symptoms it is advisable to avoid those moments of sociability, especially with respect to elderly or frail people. To give a simple example: it is good that the child with fever and cough does not go to his grandparents to eat”.