Possible victims of the Australian flu? “Twenty thousand dead it is a number that can fit” among the plausible estimates for the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. A figure, this, also placed by the expert in recent days in the highest part of the range. of ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’. “The number of infections is rising – explained the professor of Hygiene of the State University of Milan – even if the peak for this flu should be right after the holidays“.

So what to do if you are flu before Christmas dinner? “If you have a cold, the flu, or a slight fever, it’s best to stay at home and don’t go”, warns the expert. Should the number of guests also be limited? “Perhaps I would limit it to about ten people”, he concluded.