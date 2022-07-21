An old story is that of the delay with which the Regions move to book doses of the flu vaccine. Every year it repeats itself, but this year the forgetfulness risks being more serious due to the reduced exposure to influenza viruses had in the years of the pandemic which therefore exposes more to the effects of the new viruses, and in light of what is being observed in the southern hemisphere. In fact, it is by looking there that every year the experts are able to understand what the characteristics of seasonal flu will be. “The signals coming from the southern hemisphere tell us of an aggressive virus, moreover with a number of cases already above the average of the last five years” declared Antonio D’Avino, President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians, in the light of the data coming in these hours from Australia and Argentina.

The weight of the flu

As noted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the frequency with which cases of influenza arise in Italy, in the pre-Covid era, averaged around 9% of the general population per year. In the age group 0-14 years, which has always been the most affected, the incidence, on average, was approximately 26% and among the people considered to be at high risk of complications are also included children between 6 months and 5 years. The most common aggravation is the superposition of a bacterial infection affecting the respiratory system (bronchitis or pneumonia), the cardiovascular system (myocarditis), the nervous system and the ear (otitis and sinusitis). According to the estimates of the ISS researchers, every year about 8 thousand people die in Italy due to the complications of seasonal flu (with peaks of 12 thousand deaths in some years). “This is why we renew the appeal for universal anti-influenza prophylaxis to be considered indispensable for the entire pediatric age. Let’s try to think in perspective, when it will be complex again, with a new possible wave of Covid-19, to proceed with a differential diagnosis, especially in the territorial setting ”, said D’Avino.

“Our relationship of trust with families – concluded D’Avino – allows us to immediately start an information campaign on the risks that unvaccinated children run. The World Health Organization itself has recommended that health budgets coincide with vaccine administrations. We are ready. Prevention is in the interest of families, but also of the sustainability of the internal National Health Service, already put to the test by the management of Covid-19. It is a Public Health issue that cannot remain unanswered. Right now, incisive and far-sighted action on the part of the institutions is needed ”.