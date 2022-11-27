Home Health Influenza: towards universal vaccine, created one for 20 strains
Health

by admin
By exploiting the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna anti-Covid vaccines, i.e. messenger RNAs, we are closer to developing a universal vaccine against the flu, which sends annual vaccines to the attic and is able to provide broad-spectrum protection against 18 strains of influenza A and two of influenza B.

It has been talked about for some time and now comes another study and the first tests conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and of Saskatchewan (Canada) and published in the journal Science.

