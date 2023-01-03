62% of Lombards over 80 have been vaccinated against the flu and, as of 2 January, almost 2 million vaccinations, precisely 1,831,497, more than 50,000 more than last year. This was announced by the Directorate General for Welfare of the Lombardy Region. A “satisfactory result that demonstrates a greater awareness of our citizens, especially the most fragile, to prevent serious forms of illness caused by influenza viruses” comments the Councilor for Welfare of the Region, Guido Bertolaso, pfor which what had a positive impact was «also the free offer that we wanted to offer to all citizens this year».
The flu peak “is not over yet and for those who still want to, it is still possible to get vaccinated by their general practitioner, by booking in participating pharmacies or vaccination centers”. From 6 January and throughout the weekend, over 4,000 slots are also available to book the anticovid vaccine in participating pharmacies and in some vaccination centres. To access, you need to make an appointment on the regional platform.