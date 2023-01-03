62% of Lombards over 80 have been vaccinated against the flu and, as of 2 January, almost 2 million vaccinations, precisely 1,831,497, more than 50,000 more than last year. This was announced by the Directorate General for Welfare of the Lombardy Region. A “satisfactory result that demonstrates a greater awareness of our citizens, especially the most fragile, to prevent serious forms of illness caused by influenza viruses” comments the Councilor for Welfare of the Region, Guido Bertolaso, pfor which what had a positive impact was «also the free offer that we wanted to offer to all citizens this year».