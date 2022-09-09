news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – The 2022-2023 flu season promises to be heavy, according to the estimates of international and American experts, based on the progress of the disease in the Southern hemisphere. In Australia, for example, the flu has affected a percentage of population higher than usual and often in a serious way. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have thus begun to push the button on the importance of vaccines by publishing the new guidelines.

For 2022-2023, the US government experts point out, the vaccines have been updated to combat the strains of influenza viruses circulating in the new season. In particular, higher dosages are recommended for those over 65 or suffering from other diseases.

According to the CDC, there are three vaccines recommended for the elderly, all quadrivalent, that is, designed to combat four possible strains of influenza viruses. All three, CDC experts say, have proven to be effective in tests.

For adults, the American experts still point out, the best time to get vaccinated is between September and the end of October: if you get vaccinated earlier you risk that the protection vanishes too soon. As for the little ones, from the age of six months, the CDCs recommend a vaccine based on a culture of inactivated cells. (HANDLE).