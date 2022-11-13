“The 2022-2023 influenza vaccination campaign is underway, but not without difficulty”. This is what the general secretary of Fimmg Catanzaro, dr. Gennaro De Nardo. “The critical issues – explains Dr. De Nardo – are mainly linked to the bureaucratic aspects of the campaign. In fact, it was not possible to draw up a company agreement, as envisaged by the national collective agreement, as this year a regional agreement was envisaged, a reference point for provincial agreements. Unfortunately, despite the regional agreement being agreed with the sub commissioner and the most representative trade union organizations, it has not yet been incorporated into a DCA ”.

“In any case – continues the provincial secretary of Fimmg Catanzaro – the flu vaccination campaign will start even in the absence of a company agreement that hopefully can be signed between Monday and Tuesday next week. It should be remembered that the company agreement constitutes the document that outlines the rules that general practitioners will have to follow to achieve the objectives set for the 2022-2023 vaccination campaign ”. “The difficulties encountered – adds Dr. De Nardo – do not end there. This year, in fact, there will be further bureaucratic tasks for general practitioners in addition to those already existing. These include: the information to be presented to patients for informed consent to vaccination, the acquisition of informed consent, the registration on their vaccination management systems with a description of the type of vaccine, batch and expiry date. These data are essential for reporting on the vaccines used. Furthermore, this year there will be a further bureaucratic task: registration on an additional regional platform (Java platform), generating many organizational problems for the management of IT data “.

“Despite these difficulties – underlines the general secretary of Fimmg Catanzaro – general practitioners are at the forefront to protect their clients from the next flu wave. From Monday 14 November, therefore, the doses necessary to undertake this important public health action will be withdrawn. The family doctors of the Province of Catanzaro will receive about 85,000 out of the total number of doses, which amount to approximately 103,000. Available to doctors there will be four types of tetravalent influenza vaccine that will find different indications for use depending on the characteristics of the population. eligible for influenza vaccination. General practitioners in the Province of Catanzaro will have doses of fluad tetra, vaxgrip tetra, efluelda and flucelvax tetra, the latter more suitable for healthcare personnel ”.