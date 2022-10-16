TRENTO. Starting from Monday 17 October you can ask for the flu vaccination from your own medico (o pediatrician family) or in the Apss vaccination centers. Precisely for this reason, the health company, through a note, informs that from today they are online cup reservations are open.

Influence is one infectious disease caused by different types of viruses that you transmit by airthrough the droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing, but also through the hands that have had contact with respiratory secretions. Influenza viruses circulate mainly in the cold season, causing many cases of illness, hospitalization and even death.

Vaccination is, to date, the simplest and most effective flu disease prevention toolable to defend the body from a virus that, from year to year, can change its characteristics. The vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and only rarely causes severe side effects.

The elderly always remain the priority target for influenza vaccination, but vaccination will be free for all people at risk of having complications and for the categories most exposed to the virus. However, the vaccine is recommended for anyone who wants to avoid getting sick with the flu.

They are available and already stored at Apss refrigerators 90,000 doses of vaccine equal to the quantity administered to the target population during the 2021 flu campaign. The aim is to reach an ever-increasing number of vaccinated people, especially among the over 65s and frail people, and if necessary another 18,000 doses may be made available.

Vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge by the Provincial Health Service to:

-doctors and health care personnel

– people over 60 years old

– pregnant and post partum women

-population at risk over 6 months of age (chronically ill, family members of high-risk subjects, caregivers, etc.)

-children from 6 months to 6 years;

– employees of public services (police forces and firefighters)

– people who come into contact with animals for work reasons (breeders, live animal transport workers, slaughterers, public and private veterinarians, etc.)

– blood donors

– staff of socio-educational services, childhood and school

– public transport staff

– food retailers and large-scale retailers.

Children with chronic conditions receive a letter of invitation for vaccination. Fragile people, for whom the flu could be a serious health problem, can get vaccinated at any time during the flu season. For information on vaccination and administration, you can contact your family doctor or pediatrician, or book the vaccination at the Cup online in the Apss vaccination centers (https://cup.apss.tn.it/> booking without prescription> flu vaccination> tick the category you belong to> select location and time).