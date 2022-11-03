The flu virus continues to circulate and the first signs coming from Australia are quite worrying. Influenza vaccination is a key preventative measure.

Influenza vaccine, to whom it is recommended

The flu shot it’s for everyonebut in particular for subjects who are at risk for pathology, for example for those suffering from chronic diseases of the heart, lungs, circulatory system, kidneys, etc., and for people who are advanced in age, for those over 65 .

The spread of the flu is extremely rapid. The virus that enters the body spreads down the throat and through the airways. Think that with a single sneeze you can send out 40 thousand micro droplets traveling at hundreds of kilometers per hour.

Personalized influenza vaccination

The flu vaccination will be more and more personalized, so you should always contact your doctor. When it comes to the elderly, we must remember that there can be the risk of immunosenescence. This is a sort of reduced defensive response that can make vaccination in old age less effective. This means that particular appropriateness is required in choosing the vaccine. To each person, the experts explain, we must offer the most suitable preventive tool.

Generally, the quadrivalent vaccine is used, ie the one that is active against the two circulating A strains and the two B strains that are expected for the season. The best time to get vaccinated is autumn, considering that it still takes a few days for the body to react.

How to protect yourself from the virus

We always keep in mind the rules for protect yourself and others from contagion: we wash our hands well, put our hands in front of our mouth and nose if we cough or sneeze, we rest if we don’t feel well, if we have any lines of fever and symptoms reminiscent of the flu and we always talk to our doctor .

