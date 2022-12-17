The campaign for flu vaccinations continues with significant numbers in over 130 pharmacies in the Marche region, activity carried out for citizens to whom it is offered free of charge by the Health Service (to date more than 5,500 doses administered) and also for those who, as a free choice, do not want to contract a particularly aggressive flu in recent weeks and directly bear the expense.

For Andrea Avitabile, president of Federfarma Marche, “receiving the vaccination in the pharmacy near your home further enhances the role of these activities within the health system, there are many Marches who have chosen this simple and immediate method, a moment of discussion that strengthens the relationship of trust between citizen and pharmacist. We must acknowledge the Marche Region, with the sensitivity of the president Francesco Acquaroli and the councilor Filippo Saltamartini, for having supported this new approach which represents the future of healthcare, bringing services close to citizens by recognizing the fundamental role that pharmacies have in this path”.

Marco Meconi, regional vice president and delegate for the pharmacy of services, underlines: «It is further confirmation of the value of the “pharmacy of services”, after the experience of Covid we have all understood that many services can be entrusted to the network of pharmacies , both for the widespread presence in the territory and for the very wide opening hours». Also as delegate of rural pharmacies, Meconi specifies «we need to use this resource even more, taking further steps forward in the service we offer to our patients; after the positive experience of the anti-Covid swabs and vaccinations, we are ready to dialogue with all the professional figures of the area, from the general practitioner, to the hospital, to the nurses, to the paediatricians of free choice, confirming the pharmacy as a winning tool to ensure citizens effective proximity healthcare”.

Ida Kaczmarek, president of Federfarma Macerata, specifies «pharmacies have demonstrated their closeness to the citizen, have confirmed that they are an indispensable tool for the future of healthcare, for citizens and institutions in every province, even in those internal areas that represent the challenge of a healthcare that wants to give answers to the entire population”.

