A single seasonal shot that protects against all 20 influenza virus subtypes, a universal, one-against-all vaccine. It would be nice to be able to count on it, given that seasonal flu affects between 5 and 15% of the world‘s population every year and kills over 6,000 people in Italy alone.

Sooner or later, perhaps, we will really have an anti-flu shot capable of protecting against so many strains of the virus.