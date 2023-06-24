Information campaigns have a devastating effect on our healthy diet

“Less meat is healthy and good for the climate”. Why do some people react to such information campaigns with defiance and do not want to eat less meat, but even more?

“Eating healthy makes you smart!”, “Eat colorful, live healthy”, “Simple. Better. Eat.”, “Less is more: reduce sugar, fats and salt” – numerous information campaigns and brochures try to convince people to behave in a healthy way. Almost every day we are confronted with requests to exercise more, eat healthier or stop smoking. Studies have shown that such messages can work, but their effects are limited. One possible explanation for this is the phenomenon of psychological reactance: When people are asked to change their own behavior, they can have the feeling that they cannot make their own decisions. Then they feel restricted in their freedom, react angrily and ignore the message or even reinforce the unwanted behavior. While the effects of psychological reactance are well understood in many areas, little is known about the underlying cognitive processes.

As part of a study published in the Journal of Health Communication, researchers from the Universities of Bamberg and Erfurt examined the extent to which reactance influences attention processes. For this purpose, the participants were divided into several groups. While an experimental group was told not to eat meat in the future to protect their health and the environment, a control group received no such message. Subsequent measurements showed that omnivores, i.e. meat-eating participants in the experimental group, were more annoyed than omnivores in the control group.

Health message promote unhealthy consumption

The researchers also examined the extent of reactance using a word grid in which, in addition to neutral words such as “paper” or “moon”, meat-related terms were also hidden – for example “sausage” or “schnitzel”. The participants were asked to spontaneously find words on the word grid It was found that people who were particularly upset about the meat restriction policy found more meat-related terms on the word grid.

“The result indicates that the reactance triggered by health messages can shift our attention towards unhealthy consumption opportunities,” explains Philipp Sprengholz, health psychologist at the University of Bamberg. “This can make the intended change in behavior more difficult and possibly even increase unhealthy behavior.” In future studies, attention processes and their effects on actual consumer behavior will be examined more closely. The current findings already indicate that health messages should trigger as little reactance as possible or correct shifts in attention through appropriate measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

