Ingesting batteries or detergents, children’s accidents almost doubled in 15 years – Games and Safety

In 15 years +91% the accidents of children from ingesting objects © ANSA/Ansa

E’ almost doubled in the last 15 years the percentage of children (+91.5%) under six years of age who ingest foreign bodiesi, above all coins (62%), toy magnets, micropile lithium (7%), or caustic substances such as detergents and household cleaning products (30%). The latter are responsible for something like 1,000 hospital admissions a year.

“But if in 80% of cases – notes the Italian Society of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition (Sigenp) – luckily we are dealing with harmless objects, in the remaining 20% ​​the consequences of these ingestions can also be very serious, in some mortal case”. So much so that the president of the scientific society, Claudio Romano, raises an alarm and asks the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci for support in the creation of the “national register of accidents due to the ingestion of foreign bodies and caustics in Italy”, the first act of a program to address the problem at best.

The Sigenp program will develop in particular on two other points: the training of endoscopist pediatricians prepared for these emergencies, to ensure that in the Centers there is always one available when needed; capillary information to families through a brochure distributed through schools, pharmacies, parents’ associations and also through social networks to provide information on how to prevent and on the dangers of underestimation. The first warning to families is never to induce vomiting in a child who has ingested a dangerous substance because it risks causing greater damage to the esophagus as well.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

