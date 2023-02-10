Monday 13 February 2023 is celebrated the International Epilepsy Day, an event aimed at promoting awareness of this disease in more than 130 countries. Every year on the second Monday in February, people come together to recognize and highlight the issues faced by people with epilepsy and their families.

To celebrate this anniversary, the doctors of Developmental and Adult Epilepsy Center of the University Hospital of Ferrara – members of the LICE (Italian League Against Epilepsy)in collaboration with theItalian Epilepsy Association (AIE) – propose two events.

And mini volleyball tournament – organized in collaboration with the PGS FERRARESE DON BOSCO – which will take place Saturday February 11th (3.30 pm) at the Palaestra of the San Benedetto Oratory in Ferrara. At the end of the recreational and sporting activities there will be a training session, dedicated to children and all those who are interested, in which information on epilepsy will be provided in order to get to know it and face it together, without fear or prejudice.

Furthermore, monday 13 February the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica will be illuminated in purplethe color symbol of the fight against stigma, and there will be a group of volunteers which, along with some Center doctorswill be available to provide any information regarding epilepsy and its implications.

At the Sant’Anna hospital, the Developmental Epilepsy Center (whose contact persons, for the Pediatrics Unit, are Prof. Agnese Suppiej (Director), Dr. Giuditta Pellino and Dr. Cristina Forest) and of the Adult (whose contacts for the Neurology Operative Unit are Dr. Elisa Fallica and Dr. Edward Cesnik).

Epileptic seizures are due to a transient and simultaneous hyperactivity of the nerve cells of the brain. Epilepsy is the predisposition to develop such seizures in a lasting way and often already manifests itself in childhood. In industrialized countries, epilepsy affects about 1 in 100 people of all ages. Only in Italy, they are counted about 500,000 people affected and 30,000 new cases per year, with higher incidence in children and the elderly. Based on these estimates, in the city of Ferrara there are about 1300 people who live with epilepsy, with the expectation of 65-70 new cases every year. The numbers tend to triple if we consider the population of the entire province of Ferrara. More than a third of all epilepsies begin in childhood.

The causes, types of seizures and course of the disease can be very different. In childhood, epilepsy is frequently associated with other cognitive and emotional pathologies (indicated as neurobehavioral) which – with epileptic seizures and the social stigma associated with them – can significantly affect the child’s life. Psychiatric problems – such as attention deficit disorder, depression and anxiety – have a prevalence of about 20% compared to 3-8% of the general population.

Playful/recreational sporting activity is the basis of everyone’s well-being and is a moment of sharing and aggregation. Regular physical exercise is very important, especially in the developmental age. In people with epilepsy, in particular, physical activity helps reduce seizure frequency, anxiety and depression, increases self-esteem, promotes socialization, improves cognitive functions and overall long-term health.

In Italy it is active Italian League Against Epilepsy (LICE), which includes numerous Neurologists, Neuropediatricians and Child Neuropsychiatrists, Epileptologists belonging to various Epilepsy Centers in hospitals throughout Italy. There are also numerous associations, including the Epilepsy Association (AE)who share numerous collaborations and initiatives with doctors.