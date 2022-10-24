The make-up, the hairdresser and an injection of semaglutide, as a kind of beauty serum to lose the extra pounds. It happens in Hollywood (but not only), before the red carpets, the important events, the fashion shows, but also at the specially organized parties. Young people on the launch pad, consummate actors, producers and agents, all talking about this drug, which is actually a type 2 diabetes treatment but also has an important effect on weight loss.

denounces it Varietywhich also speaks of a worrying shortage of semaglutide in American pharmacies, precisely because of this extensive use and off label. The result is that those who really need it sometimes don’t find it. And even doctors warn against reckless and improper consumption by those who are neither obese nor diabetic.

Losing weight and never getting it back: the new rules by Paola Emilia Cicerone

June 15, 2022



Viral on TikTok

It all started three months ago on TikTok where the hashtag #semaglutide was repeated 350 million times. You see young women, some not even overweight, injecting the drug and then showing off the pounds lost.

Australian doctors also say they are worried about the shortage of supplies: “The demand has grown a lot due to the use of semaglutide for weight loss, but for this the drug has not yet been approved. In addition, several side effects must be taken into account. , such as nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems. And there are contraindications for breastfeeding and pregnant women “, he warned Karen Pricepresident of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we only eat from 7 to 15 by Irma D’Aria

August 15, 2022



Side effects and contraindications

The American FDA has also approved the molecule as a treatment for obesity after a very significant study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in which it was found that the drug can lead to a reduction in body weight of up to 20%. While in other countries, such as Australia, the UK and Italy, semaglutide is only approved for type 2 diabetes.

“The problem is that it is still used aesthetically – he explains Dario Pitocco, director of the Diabetes Unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome – To get it, you just need a prescription from the general practitioner. And it is also quite expensive, the supply for a month costs around 200 euros “.

It can be taken by skin injection, once a week, or orally every day. “Who has a Bmi (body mass index) between 25 and 30 (for men) and between 24 and 29 (for women) does not need treatment. It is instead indicated in obese patients but, as mentioned, in Italy it is still paid. It is an important drug, it is not a weight loss pill. There are contraindications for certain types of patients, for example for those who have had pancreatitis or medullary thyroid cancer. And the side effects, especially nausea, but other gastrointestinal problems can also be annoying. “

Childhood obesity, cause of yo-yo effect discovered September 15, 2022 See also The European hub for the development of gaming startups is born in Turin



Useless without a lifestyle change

“Semaglutide is an analogue of the hormone Glp-1, which our gut produces in response to meals. When carbohydrates arrive, the hormone is released to modulate insulin secretion. But Glp-1 is also a regulator of insulin. appetite and satiety because it slows down gastric emptying and makes you feel “full” for longer. These two effects combined lead to weight loss – explains Pitocco – but beware: any treatment has a modest effect if it is not associated with a lifestyle healthy and adequate physical activity “.

Do you gain pounds after diets? No, it is not a failure by Tina Simoniello

04 October 2022



Even in Italy the casual use of the molecule has created some supply problems, especially for the 1 milligram dosage, confirms the expert. And another similar drug, dulaglatide, is currently unavailable because the pharmaceutical company that produces it is unable to meet the many demands.

Waiting for the arrival of another molecule, tirzepatide, already available in the US, which according to the first studies seems even more effective than semaglutide for the treatment of obesity. In Italy it will probably be approved in October-November 2023.