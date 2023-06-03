injured an artery, two doctors on trial

He hoped to solve the health problems that had plagued him for some time and that had made it increasingly difficult to enjoy lunch or dinner out. In August 2020, therefore, he had taken courage and, listening to the advice of the different ones medici consulted, he had decided to have an operation to remove a large one hernia hiatus. He thought it was a relatively simple surgery and that he could start a new life soon. Instead, twenty days later, he had died of complications related to the surgery and, according to the reconstruction made by the magistrates, also due to possible negligence in the work of two white coats who were part of the team and who are now on the scene. dock: accepting the request of the prosecutor, the gup, at the end of the preliminary hearing, a few days ago decided to commit them to trial on charges of manslaughter.

In the operating room – emerges from the investigations carried out by the prosecutor – a hepatic artery may have been damaged and the patient would not have been transferred to intensive care in time. He was only 50 years old. It happened in July 2020. Now, for that death, two surgeons from the Annunziatella private clinic have ended up on trial.

It is the summer of 2020 when the patient arrives at the Annunziatella clinic and decides to undergo the surgery. After months of visits, examinations and investigations, he was diagnosed with a giant hiatus hernia, which causes disturbances in breathing, digestion and also in the rhythm of the heartbeat. Together with the doctors, the 50-year-old opts for removal. In August three years ago, the entrance to the operating room. The operation does not go well: there are some complications: an artery of the liver would have been damaged during the operation. It is at this point that, as emerges from the reconstruction made by the consultants of the public prosecutor, the defendants would have combined a series of possible negligences. First of all, according to the indictment, they would not have arranged adequate preventive examinations and would not have checked the real condition of the patient. When the man woke up from the anesthesia he started having severe breathing problems. Despite this, according to the prosecutor’s office, he would not have been immediately transferred to the intensive care unit. A wait that could have been fatal. The fifty-year-old would have been transported first to the Sant’Eugenio hospital and in the following days to San Camillo. But his conditions were already critical: he died in August 2020, about twenty days after surgery. Now the two doctors who treated him will have to defend themselves, in the dock, against the charge of manslaughter: the investigating judge, accepting the request made by the prosecutor, has decided to send them to trial.

