Injuries and overloads in the trend sport of trail running

Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics (ZKOS) from August 24th to 26th, 2023

(Image source: Bauerfeind AG)

Trail running has become a popular trend sport, with competitions in the speed trail (up to 30 km), marathon trail (up to 60 km) and ultra trail (100 km and more). Whether you are a beginner or a professional: Injuries and overexertion are not uncommon in this beautiful but also tough sport. Prof. Dr. medical Volker Schöffl (Senior Physician, Center for Interdisciplinary Sports Medicine, Klinikum Bamberg, GOTS Expert) at the 14th Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics.

Probably the most common injury in the field is a sprain of the ankle. The sprain can injure the joint capsule or the ligaments of the joint. Sprains and falls also cause other acute injuries.

Schöffl: “In studies on overloading, 41 percent of athletes report back pain when trail running, and another 40 percent report knee pain. Chronic hip, knee and back problems are not uncommon.”

Common overloads and injuries are the so-called “runner’s knee” (non-specific anterior knee pain) and the ileo-tibeal ligament syndrome. Hip bending and pelvic instability occur in this syndrome. Therapy is carried out, for example, by PRP (administration of platelet-rich plasma) and compensatory training after video analysis.

A third, very common symptom of overuse is pain in the sole of the foot. The hollow arch of the foot is so tensed by the plantar muscle on the trail that plantar fasciitis can develop. The tendon plate on the underside of the foot becomes inflamed. Physiotherapy, massages, shock waves. Running technique training (e.g. barefoot) can help here.

Shin splints syndrome is also quite common. It is usually caused by bony irritation in the front lower leg or can be caused by a vascular stenosis.

Extreme acute injuries and even death occur again and again. With previous illnesses, for example, which then become noticeable during extreme weather conditions during the trail, with insufficient or wrong training, through cold, lightning or also through wild animals – depending on the region, for example moose, deer, reindeer, bears and also pumas.

“Overall, the training, the equipment and the preparation are important. Back and strength training, balance training are just as much a part of this as downhill courses, choosing the right shoes and the like,” says Volker Schöffl. The latter, for example, is about the drop, the angle in the shoe. The flatter the shoe, the more pressure there is on the foot. This often leads to overstimulation of the Achilles tendons – achillodynia, a disease of the tendon tissue.

Schöffl: “When I hike to the Zugspitze, I’ll most likely wear mountain boots. However, when I do a trail run there, they are special sneakers. The most important prerequisite for this is adequate training.” Mandatory equipment such as a first-aid kit, life jacket, whistle and more is always included.

In addition to orthopedic issues, trail runners also struggle with gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, stomach cramps and more. The fact that certain nutrients have to be supplied every hour during sport requires precise training beforehand. Precise nutrition plans are the most important thing in order not to fall into energy deficits. Because chronic malnutrition, sports anorexia or RED-S are also problems in this sport, emphasizes the expert.

To the press release

Image source: Bauerfeind AG

The trinational (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is the largest European association of sports orthopedists and sports traumatologists. She is the first point of contact for the care of sports injuries and guarantees quality in sports trauma care. Her goal is to improve the understanding of sporting stress and injuries in order to maintain musculoskeletal function and quality of life. To this end, the GOTS promotes training and further education, research and international exchange among doctors working in sports orthopedics and sports traumatology and professional groups in related fields.

Contact

Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine

Catherine Reisinger

Bachstraße 18

07743 Jena

0 36 41 / 63 89 144

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

