“Injuries as for a violence”

Three injuries were ascertained by the Mangiagalli Clinic in Milan in the genital organs of the girl who in the afternoon of May 19 reported having been raped the previous night by Leonardo Apache La Russa, son of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. The injuries “could be compatible with sexual assault,” says a source who works on the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office in which La Russa’s son is being investigated for sexual assault: an accusation that the young man rejects, arguing that there was no sexual assault but a consensual relationship.

“credible” story

The facts that the prosecutors will have to ascertain took place in the two-story apartment of the La Russa family near Corso Buenos Aires, a semi-central area. There the girl, a 22-year-old from Milan from a wealthy family, arrived that night with the 19-year-old and a friend of the young man after an evening at a disco where she had gone with a friend. Inside the club he had noticed La Russa, whom he already knew because he is a “high school classmate” he declared in the lawsuit that his lawyer, the lawyer Stefano Benvenuto, filed on June 29, 42 days after the rape.

«We said goodbye and from that moment I don’t remember anything», except for having had two drinks. The story, which is judged “credible” by the investigators, resumes from the next morning, when, around 11.30 – 12, she wakes up in Leonardo’s room “in an absolute state of confusion”, “naked in bed with” the boy next to her.

She reports that when she asks him what had happened, the third son of the president of the Senate replies: “We came here after the disco with my car”. And the boy would have added to her “that he had had intercourse with me under the influence of drugs”, and that a friend of his, who was sleeping in another room, and whom she however never saw, had “had intercourse with me without my knowledge.” In shock, frightened and trembling, she reports that she asked to be able to have her clothes back which were in another room. In the meantime, the president of the Senate “looked out into the room, seeing me in bed. He went away.” A circumstance confirmed on Friday by Ignazio La Russa. To allow her to leave her home, Leonardo finally forced her to kiss him: «“ I ask for a kiss or I won’t let you out ”. At that point she came over and kissed me against my will. I didn’t say anything out of fear.” Taking to the street passing through the courtyard of the condominium and a gate, the 22-year-old says she has resumed seeking comfort from her friends on her phone by chatting as she had done immediately after waking up asking them if they knew what had happened to her. One of hers, hers who had accompanied her to the disco, at that point invites her to go immediately to the emergency room, and when she returns home her mother does the same who then accompanies her already that afternoon to the Eat them.

Cocaine and cannabis

The young woman was visited in the anti-violence center of the Clinic at 4.30 pm on 19 May. In sheet no. 297 it is certified that he suffers from “nausea and dizziness” and an “amnesia with respect to what happened”, but does not have “detectable lesions” if one excludes two superficial bruises, one measuring 2.5 by 1.5 centimeters at the “level of the skin of the neck on the right” and a “non-bleeding 5 cm lateral band on the left thigh”. The tests also detect positivity to cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepines. She claims to have taken two doses of cocaine before the disco and a Xanax tranquilizer.

The advices”

The girl will be heard as a witness in the next few days by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro and by the deputy Letizia Mannella, who heads the “weak subjects” department. The delay in presenting the lawsuit, they evaluate in investigative circles, could be compatible with the dramatic experience he claims to have suffered, so much so that the law grants a full year to allow the victim to decide whether to file a complaint, and more than one would have recommended prudence in involving the son of an important person such as the second office of state.

“Compatibility”

The gynecological examination, as mentioned, that afternoon ascertained the three injuries. The question is extremely delicate because the category of compatibility is very slippery in judicial proceedings, and should be understood more as a sort of alert on a point that deserves to be explored by investigations. Moreover, it would not even be a decisive issue for the outcome of the investigation, because the crime of sexual violence can also be committed without coercion but by induction, a situation in which there is an active subject who, even without violence, takes advantage of the conditions of physical or mental inferiority of the victim to obtain a fictitious consent to the relationship and therefore carry out the sexual abuse. And since drugs and alcohol can certainly be the cause of psychic or physical inferiority, by law there can be sexual violence already only if the perpetrator, instead of stopping in front of this even temporary impairment of the victim (perhaps that she caused herself) , exploits it for the satisfaction of sexual impulses on a person who is not present to himself. The investigators of the Mobile of Milan will acquire the phone records to verify communications and movements of the people involved. The second young man who allegedly had relations with the girl has not yet been formally identified, even if the first name is in the lawsuit, and the recordings of the cameras outside and inside the disco and near the La Russa home will have to be acquired.