Injuries: when moist wound care is better / keeping larger …

In the case of small cuts or scrapes, plaster on it – done. But for large, deep, gaping and weeping wounds, a moist miracle treatment is recommended. Because while keeping a wound moist can accelerate its healing, the formation of scabs in dry wound treatment impedes the immigration of newly formed cells. “The goal of every wound treatment is healing with as few scars as possible. Moist wound care is considerably gentler,” says Dr. Lothar Schmittdiel, specialist in internal and general medicine in Daglfing near Munich, in the “HausArzt-patient magazine”.

Less pain when changing dressings

In the case of larger wounds in particular, dry bandages usually stick to the wound. If they are changed, the young skin cells can rupture, causing more scars to form. “Moist wound treatment, on the other hand, enables the bandage to be changed without causing injury,” says the Munich general practitioner. The newly formed tissue is preserved and changing the wound dressing causes significantly less pain. The general rule is: In the case of poorly healing wounds, the family doctor’s practice is the first point of contact.

