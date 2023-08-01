Home » Injuries: when moist wound care is better / keeping larger …
Health

Injuries: when moist wound care is better / keeping larger …

by admin
Injuries: when moist wound care is better / keeping larger …

31.07.2023 – 09:00

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

In the case of small cuts or scrapes, plaster on it – done. But for large, deep, gaping and weeping wounds, a moist miracle treatment is recommended. Because while keeping a wound moist can accelerate its healing, the formation of scabs in dry wound treatment impedes the immigration of newly formed cells. “The goal of every wound treatment is healing with as few scars as possible. Moist wound care is considerably gentler,” says Dr. Lothar Schmittdiel, specialist in internal and general medicine in Daglfing near Munich, in the “HausArzt-patient magazine”.

Less pain when changing dressings

In the case of larger wounds in particular, dry bandages usually stick to the wound. If they are changed, the young skin cells can rupture, causing more scars to form. “Moist wound treatment, on the other hand, enables the bandage to be changed without causing injury,” says the Munich general practitioner. The newly formed tissue is preserved and changing the wound dressing causes significantly less pain. The general rule is: In the case of poorly healing wounds, the family doctor’s practice is the first point of contact.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The “HausArzt-patient magazine” is published by the German Association of General Practitioners in cooperation with Wort & Bild Verlag. Issue III/2023 is distributed to patients in general practitioners nationwide. You can also find the “HausArzt-patient magazine” on Facebook.

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: presse@wubv.de
www.wortundbildverlag.de

See also  Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will launch in 2023 in the LGA 2551 socket, and the 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs will launch in 2024

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

a week ago the funeral of the father...

MHRA Launches Investigation into Suicidal Thoughts and Self-Harm...

The Magic of Ayurvedic Nutrition – Medicine and...

Nurse Sentenced to Prison for Unauthorized Access to...

Fire in a building in Trieste, 7 people...

Parents: “You have to clarify why you are...

Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

New Vaccine Shows Promise in Preventing and Improving...

Opening of a Primary Care Clinic in Gorizia...

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud has died. He was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy