injuries, wrecked cars, floods and blackouts

Bologna, 22 July 2023 – Il bulletin dell’weather alert of yesterday predicted thunderstorms on theEmilia Romagna for today, Saturday 22 July. And the bad weather didn’t wait. Strong wind and hail in Modenese but also in the province of Ferrara where there are also 4 injured (hit by ice balls), Bologna and Ravenna. Destroyed many cars, fallen trees and incalculable damage to agriculture. TO Reggiolo (Reggio Emilia) a tree fell on a passing car. And also in Bologna the grains of ice They arrived around 3.30pm.

Bad weather hail in Emilia Romagna: destroyed cars and grains of ice the size of golf balls

Hail and thunderstorms, how to predict the arrival

Even the Parma area was not spared. This is the same area already affected yesterday between provinces of Ferrara and Modena, as well as Vicenza. In Veneto there have been 110 wounded due to bad weather and a man was struck by lightning in Verona.

Modena

Violent hailstorm in the lower Modena area. Particularly affected Mirandola (video) and Concordia but also San Poxidenio and San Felice. Suddenly ‘balls’ of ice the size of tennis balls fell. Huge damage especially to agriculture and inconvenience for citizens. The Terrible Ice Storm it also caused a blackout and the citizens were left without water and electricity. The hail broke the skylights and the water entered the houses in many cases. It is still impossible to establish how many and what the damages were certainly enormous, with devastated crops, especially those of pears. Ice disaster also in the area south of the city, in San Damaso.

Ferrara

Like a war. A violent hailstorm it struck around 3 pm, in the area of ​​San Bartolomeo, San Martino and Gaibanella. There are fears of enormous damage to crops, already devastated by the recent storms of recent days. Hailstones the size of a walnut also damage cars and homes. Sant’Egidio devastated, fraction of Ferrara. The wave of bad weather reached its peak between 14.45 and 15.20 leaving a trail of damage and despair. Lots of calls to the fire brigade. The province is reliving last year’s nightmare when bad weather destroyed businesses and crops. It was the month of August. The affected areas in the province are Bondeno, Cento, Sant’Agostino, Dosso, XII Morelli, Vigarano Mainarda, Voghiera and Argenta. The southern area of ​​the city was devastated, Montalbano, Monestirolo, San Martino, San Bartolomeo, Marrara, Sant’Egidio.

Four people injured by hailstones, three men and a woman. They were taken to the Emergency Department of Cento. An 118 ambulance that had gone on service to Galliera (Bologna) was hit by ice balls, crew and patient were not injured. Vehicle damaged.

Reggio Emilia

It also rained in Campovolo where thousands of fans are waiting the Harry Styles concert. Even here the hail came but only for a few minutes. An Opel Corsa car in Reggiolo it was hit in full by the fall of a large branch of a plant, while a strong wind and storm raged in the area. It happened between viale Respighi and via Spagna to Reggiolo. The fifty-year-old couple in the car did not suffer any injuries but the ambulance of the local Red Cross nevertheless intervened on the spot to provide first aid.

The storms that have crossed Emilia have also arrived in Bologna. The city center was hit by a heavy hailstorm, with kernels the size of walnuts that ring the alarms of parked cars. Damage and inconvenience were reported in the province, in the area of ​​Zola Predosa, Anzola Emilia, Valsamoggia and towards Ferrara. In Medicina, fallen trees, roofs of sheds uncovered, tiles blown to the ground.

A storm hit, shortly after 3 pm, in the area on the border between the Ferrara and Ravenna areas, from Alfonsine to Marina di Ravenna. In particular, in the Lughese, Conselicese and Alfonsine areas around 3.30pm there were several calls to the fire brigade for fallen trees with damage to cars. In the Alfonsine area the gusts of wind reached a speed of 105 kilometers per hour.

