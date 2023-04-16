“Innocent Olindo and Rosa”. The prosecutor asks for the trial to be reviewed

breaking latest news – It is “in all conscience, for the love of Truth and Justice (written in capital letters, ed) and for the intolerability that two people, probably victims of a judicial error, are serving life sentences” that the Attorney General Cuno Tarfusser calls for the trial to be reviewed, which ended with a definitive sentence imposed on Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi for the grass massacre.

These are the last words with which the magistrate of Milan summarizes 58 instance pages which could reopen one of the most debated cases of crime news in recent years, that relating to the killing of Raffaella Castagna, of her son Youssef Marzouk, only 2 years old, of the child’s grandmother, Paola Galli and of the neighbor Valeria Cherubini.

The magistrate questions the roots of the entire accusatory system, which was instead considered intangible in the previous levels of judgement.

“If therefore – it is written in the document consulted by the breaking latest news – as I have tried to demonstrate, there were very many elements that since the first instance judgment would have been suitable, if only evaluated by the Judges, to judge the “recognition” test unreliable, strongly dubious evidence of the “bloodstain” and induced, in ways that define unorthodox is an exercise in euphemism, the “confessions”, treated instead as queen tests, today, after more than 17 years, science – if hopefully admitted to do so in the rescission judgment – is fortunately able to provide on its own, but above all in conjunction with the numerous critical issues in the deeds and not in the deeds, in any case never evaluated, those scientific certainties suitable for breaking down the three probative pillars on which the sentences to life imprisonment of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi”.

“Frigerio not reliable, he had amnesia”

Among the ‘new’ elements that emerged on the basis of a consultancy, which would cast doubt on the conviction of Rosa and Olindo, the pg Cuno Tarfusser points out the unreliability of the witness, who has since died, Mario Frigeriothe survivor of the Erba massacre.

“These innovations can be summarized as follows: lack of assessment of the suitability to give testimony, carried out on the basis of the reconstruction of the interceptions that never entered the trial, which highlight cognitive deficits not reported in Dr. Cetti’s report. The new element is constituted by the decoding of the environmental interceptions during the hospital stay of the witness, in which the administration of the clinical test is mentioned by the children but of which there is no trace in the medical report”.

“Clinical data acquired after 2010 which, applied to the specific case, demonstrate that Frigerio developed, following the attack, a cognitive dysfunction caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, cardiac arrest, hemorrhagic shock and focal brain lesions – continues the text – Given the seriousness of the individual neuroinjurious events, their concomitance in an elderly and hypertensive subject has certainly determined an overall deterioration of the cognitive functions necessary to give valid testimony.New data that are obtained from the transcripts of environmental interceptions, never carried out before, which highlight and demonstrate the presence of cognitive dysfunctions typically observable in cases with the neurological pathology described above”.

In short, “from the never transcribed wiretaps it emerges without any doubt that Mario Frigerio suffered from the late effects due to carbon monoxide poisoning, which in turn caused aanterograde amnesia. The antegrade amnesiac is a subject pathologically susceptible to the distorting effects of suggestions. The patient with anterograde amnesia is to be considered a school case for the inability to give valid testimony”.

These would be “new scientific data” which lead to the “conclusion” that in relation to the statements made on 20, 26 December 2006 and 2 January 2007 “the witness was progressively induced to adhere to suggestions which led to the installation of a false memory about the correspondence between the unknown aggressor and Olindo Romano”.

“Evidence matured in a sick context”

The evidence for which Rosa and Olindo were convicted of the Erba massacre would have matured in “a context that defining ill would be an exercise in euphemism”, writes Tartufesser again in the request for review of the trial that led to the life sentence for the December 11, 2006 murder of Raffaella Castagna, Paola Galli, Youssef Marzouk Raffaella Cherubini and for the attempted murder of Mario Frigerio.

The three key teststhe recognition of the defendants as perpetrators of the crime by Frigerio, the confessions of the spouses and the bloodstain found on Olindo’s car belonging to Cherubini, are dismantled one by one by the magistrate, whose request will still have to be evaluated by the judges before any retrial.

To convince the pg of the need for a revision were also two consultations presented to him by the lawyers Fabio Schembri and Paolo Sevesi on 14 February last “to which various academics contributed, all luminaries of the respective technical and scientific subjects, who, in the light of the most modern and recent techniques and methodologies, in any case subsequent to the end of the first decade of the century, and therefore of the facts object of the trial, analyzed the two declaratory proofs, i.e. the recognition and confessions of the two convicts and a forensic biological-genetic technique consultancy which, over 16 years later, re-examined and re-evaluated in the light of the enormous technological and methodological development that the subject has had in recent years, the technology and methodology used at the time for the finding”.

“False confessions of Rosa and Olindo”

According to the prosecutor, “the self-accusing statements of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi are to be considered false acquiescent confessions”. This is “the result achieved by the consultants” on the basis of the “most recent and advanced scientific data which correspond to the criteria which, if lacking, make the confessions false”.

As for the blood test of the victim Valeria Cherubini on Olindo’s car, the magistrate writes that “one cannot fail to point out that it is a test that exudes critical issues that have never been evaluated by the courts of merit which have never questioned, nor the origin of the bloodstain, nor the chain of custody from the time of its discovery”.

Go to the article