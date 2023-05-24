Innovation from meineHaarklinik.de: New test procedure for hair transplant clinics – test winner 2023 from Turkey

Berlin, May 24th, 2023 – The search for a good hair clinic can be a challenge for many people. Opinions on the Internet are often contradictory and it is difficult to find out which clinic is really serious and professional.

MeineHaarklinik.de has taken up this challenge and developed a test procedure to test different hair clinics in Turkey and to certify them with a test grade. But who are the hair transplant Türkiye test winners?

How does the test procedure work?

The testing procedure of meineHaarklinik.de is based on various criteria that are important for a successful hair transplant. The categories include, among other things, the experience of the doctor and his team, the quality of the treatment, the hygiene in the clinic and the customer service.

An assessment is made on a scale of 1 to 10 points. The ratings are based on an objective process based on the experience and knowledge of experts and patients.

Which hair clinics performed best?

A total of three clinics were chosen as test winners:

1. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

2. Cosmedica Clinic

3. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

the dr Serkan Aylin Clinic in Istanbul is undoubtedly one of the leading modern hair medicine clinics in Turkey. What sets them apart from other clinics is their decades of experience. For more than 25 years, the experienced team led by Dr. Serkan Aygin desperate patients to a full and lively coat of hair.

On meinehaarklinik.de the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic was chosen as the test winner and awarded an excellent score of 9.5 out of 10. This recognition underlines the excellent quality and competence of the clinic in the field of hair transplantation.

Cosmedica Clinic

The Cosmedica Clinic from Istanbul was once again able to achieve an impressive test win on meinehaarklinik.de with a certification of 9.2 and is therefore one of the top providers of hair restoration surgery at the highest level.

The chief surgeon Dr. Levent Acar is considered to be one of the best hair doctors in Turkey and can look back on more than 16 years of experience in the field of aesthetic hair surgery.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

The Sapphire Hair Clinic has once again proven its competence and was recognized as another test winner of the respected platform. With a rating of 8.5, the clinic has been certified as one of the best in its field. Thanks to the extensive expertise of the experienced cosmetic surgeon Dr. Okan Morkoc is offered high quality and naturalness here.

MeineHaarklinik.de has currently tested 22 clinics and will add more clinics once they successfully pass the quality process. These clinics have been carefully selected to ensure they meet the high standards myhairclinic.com sets for its clients.

What should patients consider?

A hair transplant is a decision that should be well considered. Patients should inform themselves thoroughly in advance and compare the different offers. The ratings and certifications from meineHaarklinik.de offer a good orientation here.

It is important to get advice from a qualified clinic and to understand the risks and options of the treatment in detail. The price should also be a factor in the decision, but care should be taken that high quality treatment is not compromised by cheap prices.

Conclusion

The test winners 2023 from Turkey were evaluated in different categories and received very good ratings. MeineHaarklinik.de plans to test and certify more hair clinics in the future to support patients in their search for the best hair clinic.

MeineHaarklinik.de is a platform that specializes in hair loss treatments. It offers comprehensive information, reviews and certifications of hair clinics in Turkey. The main goal of meineHaarklinik.de is to support patients in their search for a reputable and high-quality hair clinic.

Contact

Hair Alliance UG (limited liability)

Tom Cromp

Rheinsberger Str. 76/77

10115 Berlin

030 232 579 370

