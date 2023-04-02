Home Health Innovation fund: engine for better patient care
Health

Innovation fund: engine for better patient care

300 million euros in funding

A total of 300 million euros are available annually from the innovation fund in the years 2016 to 2019: 225 million for the promotion of new forms of care and 75 million for the promotion of health services research. In the first year, 29 projects on new forms of care and 62 projects on health services research will be funded across Germany. There will be further funding opportunities this year and in the next two years.

The innovation fund is financed by means of the statutory health insurance (GKV) and is part of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA). It was created as a funding instrument with the GKV Care Strengthening Act in order to further develop health care in Germany.

The Innovation Committee decides on the funding. It is made up of ten members representing the various self-government organizations in the healthcare sector. The Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research are also represented. Patient representation is involved through a right to consultation and the right to make applications. A ten-strong expert advisory board, appointed by the Federal Minister of Health, advises the Innovation Committee and makes recommendations for funding.

