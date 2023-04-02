Home Health Innovation office as a new contact point for start-ups
Health

Innovation office as a new contact point for start-ups

by admin

With the help of the Innovation Office, for example, developers can find out in advance what they need to consider when certifying their app as a medical device and what the regulatory consequences are. In the pharmaceuticals sector, for example, the innovation office can point out specific requirements for certain product groups at an early stage, for example with regard to quality requirements.

The Innovation Office sees itself as a preliminary stage to the already established and very successful scientific and procedural advice, within the framework of which specific scientific questions, eg study design, are addressed in the course of product development.

