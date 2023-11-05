Innovative colorectal cancer prevention program starts / Partnership with startup competition winner DasLab sets new standards for preventative healthcare.

München – More than 60,000 people develop colon cancer every year. Early detection can significantly improve the chances of recovery or even prevent the disease completely. In order to reduce the hurdles for the free preventive examination – the so-called iFOB test – SBK insured people can now carry out the stool test completely from home – without a visit to the doctor’s office. The innovative colon cancer early detection program was developed by the startup DasLab as part of the Healthy Hub competition and aims to significantly increase the participation rate in the important preventive examination.

Colon cancer screening is recommended in Germany from the age of 50 and is covered by statutory health insurance companies. Insured persons have the choice between a colonoscopy or an immunological stool test (iFOB test). This test can detect hidden blood in stool. “We see again and again that a far too small proportion of eligible insured people even take part in these examinations. In 2019/2020, for example, only 15.6 percent of eligible SBK insured people picked up an iFOB test in a medical practice – since the corona pandemic, the numbers have fallen even further,” says Franziska Beckebans, Head of Customer Management and Care. “That is why we are particularly pleased that we are the first health insurance company in Germany to be able to offer our insured persons easier access to this important preventive examination. Our goal is to encourage more people to take part in colon cancer screening and at the same time help to ease the supply situation,” explains Beckebans. “The innovative self-test not only saves our insured people time, but also relieves the burden on doctors’ practices.”

Seamless, digital process

Those with SBK insurance receive a discreet sample collection set upon order, carry out the test in their usual environment at home and receive the evaluation by email within a maximum of 48 hours of receipt in the laboratory. “If the result is positive, we support our insured persons with telemedical specialist advice and arranging a colonoscopy appointment,” explains Christina Bernards, expert for innovative prevention and care offers at SBK. “The preventive examination will not only be faster and easier, but we will also offer our insured persons a seamless transition to further advice and treatment,” continued Bernards.

“In Germany, the participation rate in colon cancer screening is below 20%. The Netherlands has been running a similar invitation process for several years and has achieved participation rates of over 70%. Our joint program for innovative, low-threshold colon cancer early detection has the potential to achieve such rates in Germany too,” says Dr. Daniel Fallscheer, co-founder and CEO of DasLab.

Expanded circle of claims for SBK insured persons

As a voluntary additional service, the SBK enables colon cancer screening using the iFOB test for all high-risk patients aged 35 and over. The effectiveness of this reduction in the age limit for people with a positive family history is also confirmed by the Bavarian model project FARKOR.

DasLab is Healthy Hub Winner 2022

Since 2018, the Healthy Hub health insurance companies have been committed to advancing the digitalization of the healthcare system and enabling innovative solutions for better, integrated care. To do this, they regularly organize competitions between start-ups. They have already brought 27 start-ups into supply. The Healthy Hub is a collaboration between the statutory health insurance companies BIG direct healthy, IKK Südwest, mhplus health insurance company and SBK Siemens company health insurance company. DasLab was able to impress with its colon cancer early detection program and is now launching with the SBK as the first GKV partner, almost a year after the Healthy Hub 2022.

The SBK Siemens company health insurance company is the largest company health insurance company in Germany and is one of the 20 largest statutory health insurance companies. As an open, nationwide health insurance company, it insures more than a million people and looks after over 100,000 corporate customers in Germany – with more than 1,800 employees in 86 branches.

For over 100 years, SBK has been personally and committedly committed to the interests of the insured. It positions itself as a pioneer for real quality competition in statutory health insurance. From the SBK’s point of view, the prerequisite for this is more transparency for the insured – about relevant financial figures, but also about the willingness to perform, advice and service quality of health insurance companies. In the interests of the customer, SBK also combines the best of the personal and digital worlds and actively promotes digitalization in the healthcare system.

About DasLab:

70% of all medical decisions are based on laboratory results, yet the medical diagnostics ecosystem remains fragmented and inconsistent. DasLab is developing a digital laboratory infrastructure and interoperability platform for medical diagnostics. With a vision of a healthier world, DasLab enables the seamless exchange of data for intelligent, personalized and sustainable healthcare for all. The DasLab platform supports all types of medical tests and seamlessly connects healthcare providers with laboratories, patients and insurance companies.

