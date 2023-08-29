Innovative mixtures of vital substances and vital mushrooms for the desire to have children and more.

Desire to have children, pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding

Greven, 08/29/23 – with 15 years of experience as a respected fertility consultant, naturopath Karin Heidmann has ushered in a new era of holistic health support. Inspired by her expertise, she has developed a range of products that benefit women in the important stages of their lives – pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding.

Karin Heidmann completed her training as a registered nurse in Hamburg in 2001 and completed her studies as an alternative practitioner in 2009. In addition, after her exams in 2009, she attended specialist training courses on the subject of mycotherapy, phytotherapy, homeopathy, Schuessler salts, nutrition and vital substance advice in the years that followed. Before her children were born, she also worked for many years in gynecology and later in intensive care medicine.

Their many years of experience led to the development of specialized mixtures of vital substances and medicinal mushrooms that are precisely tailored to support the natural process. In addition to these products, Karin Heidmann has created a selection of organic tea blends. These teas are carefully crafted to accompany women on their journey towards their goals while providing them with a treat for the senses.

An essential value of the products lies in their sustainability, as the focus is on organically grown raw materials. The organic certification, which has existed since 2022, underlines the commitment to high quality and natural products.

The free advice service, which supports women in choosing the best product, deserves a special mention. The experts support the customers with their expertise in order to give individual recommendations.

Karin Heidmann explains: “Our vision is to give women the best possible support in these important phases of their lives. We rely on the power of nature and offer carefully developed products that promote holistic well-being.”

Karin Heidmann’s products are not only an enrichment for women in different situations, but also reflect her commitment to quality, sustainability and individual advice.

We develop and sell vitamins, medicinal mushrooms and organic tea made from high-quality raw materials especially for the desire to have children, pregnancy and birth & breastfeeding. Our packaging sizes are precisely adapted to the respective duration of use. We use glass packaging for our products and do not use plastic.

