Innovative project for cancer screening risks closure – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – An innovative project, born during the pandemic, which has so far made it possible to increase support for many cancer patients, but requires new economic interventions immediately to continue. It’s called “Zero 48” and was set up at the Icot in Latina about two years ago by Professor Iacopo Carbone, director of the Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Department of the Pontine Institute. This is an organizational strategy that has made it possible to increase monitoring, through CAT scans and in the future also magnetic resonance imaging, of patients suffering from neoplasms for whom screening is of vital importance, because it makes it possible to verify the progress of the disease and to evaluate the efficacy of therapies.



“The idea came to me during the pandemic, when cancer patients were effectively prevented from accessing hospitals and without diagnostic tests it was impossible to radiologically evaluate the state of the disease,” explains Carbone. From an examination of the needs of the oncological departments of the area, it emerged that it was necessary to guarantee a hundred CAT scans per month in the area. So at the Icot, with the full support of the owners, it was decided to dedicate one day of the week to patients with cancer, Friday, moving all the others to the remaining days. “We started on the first Friday of June 2021 and we are still going forward – says the head physician -. At the beginning we guaranteed 25 CT scans a week, now we have reached 45, managing to re-evaluate individual patients with new diagnostic tests over the span 4-6 months”. For the sick, often forced to turn to several structures to find availability and to rely on private individuals for a fee, this type of organization greatly simplifies life.



“Zero 48”, from the exemption code that cancer patients have, however, risks having to stop soon if the necessary funds do not arrive. “The regional budget that is given to our radiology as an accredited private hospital ran out at the beginning of October 2022 and at the end of the year we exceeded it by 400 thousand euros and the same will happen this year – underlines Carbone -. Last year the property intervened to settle the liabilities, but this time, if the local health authority does not find the money, from August we will be forced to substantially reduce the number of exams”. The healthcare company does not seem to have the necessary resources, but Carbone is looking for private lenders and intends to sensitize local institutions. “Cancer patients must receive all the necessary support – he explains -. Interrupting the project would have dramatic consequences on their lives”. (HANDLE).



