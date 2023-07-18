Inpatient care / The financial burden on those in need of care in nursing homes is increasing continuously

Berlin – The evaluation of the association of substitute funds e. V. (vdek) from July 1st, 2023 again shows a sharp increase in the financial burden on those in need of care in nursing homes. Those in need of care have the highest additional costs compared to the previous year in the first year of their stay. Here, the monthly personal contribution increased by an average of EUR 348 nationwide within one year (2022: EUR 2,200; 2023: EUR 2,548). Persons in need of care who stay for more than twelve months pay 292 euros more (2022: 2,007 euros; 2023: 2,299 euros). A stay of 24 months or more results in an increase of 236 euros (2022: 1,814 euros; 2023: 2,050 euros) and 36 months or more of 165 euros (2022: 1,573 euros; 2023: 1,738 euros). The fact that the financial burden varies depending on the length of stay has to do with the staggered subsidy that the nursing care insurance companies have been contributing to the nursing costs since 2022, the so-called facility-uniform own contribution (EEE). Although the nursing care insurance funds will probably spend more than four billion euros on the grants this year, the EEE for people in need of care who have been in a nursing home for up to two years has already significantly exceeded the level before the grants were introduced. At the end of 2021, the EEE for all those in need of care was 912 euros.

Increased personal contributions due to rising wages

The main reason for the sharp increase in the EEE is the tariff loyalty regulation that has been in force since September 2022, according to which the nursing staff must be remunerated at least according to the tariff and these costs must be priced into the nursing care rate one-to-one. Against the background of the current tariff development and the new personnel assessment in nursing to be implemented since July 1, 2023, it can be assumed that the EEE will continue to rise until the end of the year.

Commit federal states to assume investment costs

“We support the measures for fair payment of nursing staff and ensuring an appropriate staffing level in nursing homes,” said Dr. Jörg Meyers-Middendorf, representative of the vdek board. “But it cannot be that the steadily increasing costs have to be shouldered largely by those in need of care. If more and more people can no longer afford to stay in a nursing home, then something is going terribly wrong.” further. “A solution is needed promptly to provide sustainable relief for those in need of care, which does not only weigh on the backs of the contributors. This includes finally obliging the federal states to bear the investment costs for the care facilities. That would relieve those in need of care ad hoc by an average of 477 euros per month.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests of and provides services to all six health insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

