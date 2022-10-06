L’National Institute of Social Security (INPS) has launched the competition for doctors 2022, aimed at covering 62 jobs.

The public selection, in fact, involves the hiring of second functional group doctors in the roles of INPSto be used a indefinite period is full.

The deadline for submitting applications for admission is set at November 4, 2022. Let’s see together the notice to download, the requirements, how to submit the application and any other useful information.

REQUIREMENTS

Those in possession of the requirements summarized below:

degree in medicine and surgery obtained from universities or equivalent university education institutes. Degree diplomas obtained abroad will be considered useful as long as they are recognized as equivalent to the degree in medicine and surgery obtained in Italy;

obtained from universities or equivalent university education institutes. Degree diplomas obtained abroad will be considered useful as long as they are recognized as equivalent to the degree in medicine and surgery obtained in Italy; registration in the professional register of doctors;

be a permanent employee, as a doctor, in a public administration among those referred to in art. 1 and 3 of Legislative Decree no. 165 of 30 March 2001, as amended, at scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes, university institutes or clinics and experimental zooprophylactic institutes;

length of service as a regular doctor employed by the public administrations pursuant to art. 1 and 3 of Legislative Decree no. 165 of 30 March 2001, as amended, or at scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes, university institutes or clinics and experimental zooprophylactic institutes of at least seven years, of which at least five in the discipline of forensic medicine or in an equivalent discipline; or length of service, as a regular doctor employed by the public administrations referred to in Articles 1 and 3 of Legislative Decree no. 165 of 30 March 2001, as amended, or at scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes, university institutes or clinics and experimental zooprophylactic institutes of at least ten years in the discipline of forensic medicine or in an equivalent discipline pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 January 1998 and subsequent amendments;

Italian citizenship or citizenship of one of the Member States of the European Union or other specific category in the call;

not having been dismissed or dispensed from employment in a public administration for persistent insufficient performance, or not having been declared forfeited or dismissed from a state employment;

not having received criminal convictions, which have become final, for crimes that involve disqualification from public office;

regular position with regard to military obligations where provided for by law;

enjoyment of political and civil rights;

physical fitness to perform the functions to which the notice refers.

SELECTION

The selective procedures will be carried out through the evaluation of qualifications e two exams – a test with a theoretical and practical content and an oral test.

THEORETICAL PRACTICAL EXAMINATION TEST

The theoretical-practical test will consist inanalysis of clinical cases in the social security and welfare field with legal medical evaluation. The health documentation useful for carrying out the test will be made available to the candidate. The test is considered passed with score of 21/30. The theoretical-practical test will be carried out through the use of specific computer and digital equipment that the Institute will make available to candidates.

ORAL EXAMINATION TEST

Candidates who score at least 21/30 in the theoretical-practical test are admitted to participate in the oral exam. The oral exam, as well as on the subjects indicated below, is aimed at ascertaining the possession of the knowledge, logical-technical and behavioral skills of the candidate. The oral exam will be passed with a score of 21/30.

Each candidate, during the interview, will extract 3 questions that will concern:

general forensic medicine, with particular reference to social security and welfare areas;

the medical clinic and the surgical clinic;

skills and knowledge in management, organization and health management, as well as logical-technical and behavioral skills.

During the oral exam the knowledge of the English language and the use of the most common computer equipment and applications will be assessed. More details on the selection procedures can be found in the notice attached at the end of the article.

INPS

The National Institute of Social Security (INPS) is the main social security institution of the Italian public pension system, in which all public or private employees and most self-employed workers, who do not have their own independent social security fund, must be registered. . INPS is subject to the supervision of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

ADMISSION REQUEST

The application for participation in the INPS 2022 competition for doctors must be submitted by 16.00 on November 4, 2022 through telematic procedureavailable on this page.

To access the online form, you must be in possession of the SPID, the CNS (National Service Card) or the CIE (electronic identity card).

Finally, it is necessary to have an address of certified mailtherefore those interested in the competition without a PEC can read in this article the procedure to activate a PEC in just 30 minutes.

INPS 2022 MEDICI COMPETITION NOTICE

All interested parties are invited to carefully read the NOTICE (Pdf 211 Kb) of the public selection.

For the sake of completeness, we would like to point out that the announcement was published in extract form in the Official Gazette of the competition and exam series no. 79 of 04-10-2022 on this page and on the INPS website, Competitions section.

SUBSEQUENT COMMUNICATIONS

The location, day and time of the theoretical-practical test are published on the INPS website, in the section “Notices, announcements and invoicing” subsection “Competitions” and in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic – IV series special “Competitions and exams” of November 29, 2022at least 15 days before of the start date. The Institute reserves the right to carry out the test at decentralized locations and, where necessary, providing for its non-contextuality

The location, day and time of the oral exam are published on the INPS website and communicated by certified email, at least 20 days before the date of the exam itself. The candidate who does not show up on the day, place and time established without justified reason is excluded from the selection.

OTHER COMPETITIONS AND HOW TO STAY UPDATED

Keep following us and visit our section dedicated to competitions for graduates active in Italy to discover the other public selections. Finally, we invite you to stay up to date by subscribing to our free newsletter and also to the Telegram channel.