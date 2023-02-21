In the second half of 2022, INPS received a total of 16.4 million certificates, over three-quarters (77.9%) from the private sector. The INPS notes this in the Disease Observatory, underlining that there is an increase of 29.9% compared to the same period of 2021 (+30.4% in the private sector, +28.4% in the public sector). Overall, the sick days requested with the certificates received were over 78.6 million. For sick days, the trend increase is concentrated in the third quarter (+33.3% in the private sector, +37.9% in the public sector) while in the fourth the increase is 1% for the private sector and 7.4% % for the public.

INPS recalls that in December 2021, the total number of employees interested in INPS’s official control of the state of illness was approximately 14.9 million workers, of which 3.3 in the sector public (single pole) and 11.6 in the private sector (insured). Inps can also carry out checks, at the request of the employer, also for uninsured private workers (3.7 million) and for public workers not belonging to the single pole (about 49,000 units). Looking at certificates, the most significant trend increase occurred in the third quarter (+41.4%) while in the fourth quarter there was an increase of 23.0% over the same quarter of 2021. The figure is probably to be linked to the Covid infections with the summer of 2022 which saw a high spread of the infection. The INPS points out that on a cyclical basis in the years preceding the pandemic, between the third and fourth quarters there has always been an increase in sickness certificates of around 50%, due to the seasonal nature of the event. “The same trend in certificates between the two periods has also been observed in the last two years, the Observatory reads, but of a greater extent in 2021 (+66.7%) compared to the cyclical variation found in 2022 (+45%) Overall sick days increased from 68.4 million in the last two quarters of 2021 to 78.6 million in the same period of 2022, an increase of 14.93%. The average number of days per certificate decreased in third quarter from 5.6 in 2021 to 5.4 in 2022 in the private sector and from 6.0 to 5.6 in the public sector In the fourth quarter, the average number of days decreased from 5.4 to 4.4 in the private sector and from 4.7 to 4.2 in the public.As regards the inspection activity of the worker’s state of illness, around 278 thousand tax inspections were carried out in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (+10% in the private sector and +5.6% in the public sector). and overall around 280 thousand tax visits, down 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (-12.5% ​​in the private sector, -8.6% in the public sector). There is a greater possibility of a tax view if you work in the public sector with an incidence for every thousand certificates in the fourth quarter of 2022 which is 14 in the private sector and 74 in the public sector (the overall average is 29).

