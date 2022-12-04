Cholesterol is a disease that affects many Italians. Although it is often commonly said that we suffer from cholesterol, in reality the problem is high cholesterol.

In fact, high cholesterol is the cause of many disturbances in the body and is a real silent enemy of health. But now there is a drug called pcsk9 inhibitor which allows you to reduce cholesterol by up to 70%. When there is high cholesterol, the problem is precisely the difficulty in passing blood.

In fact, when cholesterol is high, plaques are created that can block the flow of blood and the consequences can also be tragic. fUntil now, statins have always been used against cholesterol. All those who suffer from cholesterol are familiar with statins and they know, however, that they are a rather heavy drug. But today there are two new things.

Revolutionary drug and simplified disability

First of all, there is the possibility of obtaining invalidity from INPS much more easily and therefore to receive rich aids, but today there is also, in fact, this innovative drug which can allow the reduction of bad cholesterol by up to 70 percent. In fact there is a good cholesterol that is good for the body but there is also a bad cholesterol which can go to block the arteries and thanks to this innovative drug it can be reduced by up to 70 percent.

But when there is the cholesterol problem actually you should immediately go to the general practitioner. In fact, once all the documentation has been collected, the general practitioner will be able to immediately send it to INPS and today the INPS medical commission follows much more inclusive guidelines to declare disability precisely on the basis of cholesterol.

Change everything about cholesterol: here’s how to apply for INPS disability

So with the double novelty of the new drug that lowers cholesterol more effectively by up to 70% without damaging the body as statins sometimes do and invalidity much easier to obtain there are two turning points for those suffering from high cholesterol in Italy.

So today it is very important to look at the new alternative drugs for cholesterol but also to confidently request the invalidity of the INPS, precisely because the medical commission today is much more inclusive in granting it. But aid in terms of health is very important today.

A very important social aid

In fact, even if the Meloni government always says it is against bonuses it must be underlined that today the Italians, due to the extremely serious economic situation, are even giving up treatment. The statistics speak for themselves. Italians give up even important treatments or they simply postpone them but without setting a certain date.

So today while public health becomes increasingly poor (especially in the south) the Italians unfortunately cut even the costs of treatment and therefore any kind of help in the medical sphere becomes particularly valuable. We repeat: the fact becomes even more serious for those who live in the south and benefit from public health care that is sometimes almost third world.